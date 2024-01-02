Today’s missile attack cost Russia $620 million, – Forbes

Ekaterina Girnyk15:28, 02.01.24

Russia spent more than $1.27 billion on the previous massive strike on December 29.

The Russian Federation spent about $620 million on a massive missile attack on Ukraine on January 2. Forbes writes about this with reference to data from the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and its own calculations.

It is noted that, according to preliminary data, on January 2, the occupiers used 99 air attack weapons against Ukraine: missiles of various types and attack UAVs.

In the first wave, the enemy attacked with “martyrdom”. All 35 attack UAVs “Shahed-136/131” were destroyed.

In the morning, the enemy used Tu-95MS strategic aircraft bombers. 16 aircraft launched at least 70 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles. Launches of ten Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K fighters were also recorded. In addition, the enemy attacked from the sea with three Caliber cruise missiles, and from the north with 12 Iskander-M/S-300/S-400 missiles. Four X-31P anti-radar missiles were used from the Su-35 tactical aircraft.

At the same time, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 10 out of 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, 59 out of 70 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles and three out of three Caliber cruise missiles.

“Given that the exact distribution of missiles by type remains unknown, Forbes estimates their cost at approximately $620 million. To calculate the cost of these missiles, Forbes used the following estimates: the cost of the X-101 missile is $13 million, the Caliber missile is $6.5 million,” Iskander – $3 million, Onyx – $1.25 million, X-22 – $1 million, Tochka-U – $0.3 million, X-55 – $2 million, X-555 – $4 million, X-47 “Dagger” – $15 million, Shahed-136 – $50,000,” the publication writes.

Missile attack on Ukraine

On the morning of January 2, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine first with suicide bombers, and then with Kinzhals and other missiles .

The main direction of the attack was on Kiev , where air defense shot down more than 6 dozen X-101/X555X-55 missiles and a dozen X-47M2 Kinzhal, and Kharkov.

As a result of the attacks, almost a hundred victims are known in Kyiv and Kharkov, including children. Several people also died.

The previous such large-scale attack was carried out by the aggressor country on December 29. Then Russian troops used more than 150 air attack weapons, the total cost of the attack exceeded $1.27 billion .

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...