Three US troops killed and 25 wounded in drone strike in Jordan

Biden has already promised that all those responsible will be punished.

On the Jordan -Syria border, three US military personnel were killed and 25 more were wounded in a drone strike.

US President Joe Biden has already said that the attacks were carried out by armed groups supported by Iran, writes the BBC . “While we are still gathering all the facts about this attack, we know that it was carried out by radical armed groups operating in Syria and Iraq that are backed by Iran,” Biden said.

“You can be confident that we will hold all those responsible accountable at that moment and in the manner that we deem appropriate,” Biden added, expressing condolences to the relatives of the victims.

The names of the dead and wounded American soldiers have not yet been made public.

Situation in the Middle East

This is the first time US troops have been killed in the region since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 . Although American bases in the Middle East have been hit several times since then, the United States has not reported any casualties among its military.

Jordan, which is a close ally of the United States, hosts several American military bases with about 3 thousand American troops.

On January 21, it became known that the American military base Al-Assad in Iraq came under rocket fire. Several soldiers were slightly injured. US Central Command said at the time that several ballistic missiles were aimed at the base. Most of them were intercepted by the base’s air defenses, but some still caused damage.

