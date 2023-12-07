This message of a Ukrainian soldier to his mom has brought me to tears. He is a true inspiration to all of us.

Roman Sheremeta

Please click here for this awesome video:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/roman-sheremeta-14972a50_standwithukraine-activity-7137317825605505024-MSNo?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios



Comment from Stepan Omyshchuk :

The story about this soldier is even deeper – he serves as a secretary of the City Council of Kolomyia, Subcarpatian mountainous town. He was legally exempt from the military service but he still decided to join the Armed Forces as a volunteer. I talked with him in numerous occasions and he’s truly one of the most unique people I’ve met: from his hospitality and sense of humour to generosity and patriotism.

