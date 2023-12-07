This message of a Ukrainian soldier to his mom has brought me to tears. He is a true inspiration to all of us.

Roman Sheremeta
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/roman-sheremeta-14972a50_standwithukraine-activity-7137317825605505024-MSNo?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios
Comment from Stepan Omyshchuk :
The story about this soldier is even deeper – he serves as a secretary of the City Council of Kolomyia, Subcarpatian mountainous town. He was legally exempt from the military service but he still decided to join the Armed Forces as a volunteer. I talked with him in numerous occasions and he’s truly one of the most unique people I’ve met: from his hospitality and sense of humour to generosity and patriotism.
If this wonderful guy can’t convince the putler-rimmers in the west that they are backing pure concentrated evil; the like or which has never in history been seen before on this scale, then nothing ever will.
If murdered, killed, and raped children won’t move those assholes, nothing else will.