“This is a real problem, we need F-16s”: Ignat announced that Russia has changed its shelling tactics

3.12.2023

The Russian occupation army has significantly increased the number of attacks using guided bombs. The enemy uses these weapons most actively in the south of our country.

Previously, the number of aerial bombs was one, but now the invaders have changed tactics and are dropping about 100 bombs per day. The speaker of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuri Ignat, stated this during the telethon.

According to him, in the south of Ukraine the occupiers are using aviation weapons, primarily guided aerial bombs. At the same time, Ignat emphasized that if six months ago KAB launches were single, now there can be up to a hundred of them per day.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces emphasized that F-16 fighters will help combat such a threat. Therefore, Western partners must understand the danger of Russian aviation and provide means to counter it as soon as possible.

“The KAB doesn’t fly accurately, but it’s a 500 kilogram bomb. There’s a lot of explosives there, and they hit them with massive strikes. There were already about 100 bomb drops per day. Therefore, this is a real problem, and we don’t just tell citizens that. This is a message to Western partners as well, that we need weapons, long-range air defense systems and, as quickly as possible, F-16s that could counter Russian aircraft,” Ignat said.

Let us recall that the terrorist country Russia is concerned about the prospect of Ukraine receiving Western F-16 fighters. In this regard, it began using the A-50 MAINSTAY D early warning and control aircraft.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian pilots continue training on F-16 fighters in Denmark. Some of them are already undergoing training in the air on these aircraft with instructors. In addition, Ukrainian pilots, as well as other specialists working with the F-16, are trained in the USA and Great Britain.

As OBOZ.UA reported, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that without airspace control, it is very difficult for Ukrainian military personnel to conduct counter-offensive operations at the front. As soon as our army has modern F-16 fighters, the Russian Federation will lose its advantage in the air.

