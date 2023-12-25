25 December 2023

Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman Alexander from the Donetsk Front reported that it has become more difficult to capture Russians, and voiced the reason.

The deputy battalion commander of the 47th separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander, said on Radio Liberty that Russians have to be captured through fighting.

“Several times we had moments when we approached them. They are surrounded, sitting in the basement, about 12 people. You tell them: “Surrender, come out.” But no, they shoot back,” the military man said.

Then the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter mentioned a situation where, during the assault, he shouted many times to the invaders to surrender, but they shot back to the last. And only when the Ukrainian defenders occupied the trench and the enemy position, one lucky Russian surrendered.

I ask him: “Why didn’t you surrender earlier?” And he says: “We were afraid, ” said the Ukrainian serviceman, shrugging his shoulders.

The defender also emphasized that the front line in the Donetsk direction is constantly moving: there are positions that are recaptured from us, and there are those that we return. Unfortunately, this cannot be avoided, given the existing balance of forces and means.

Earlier, Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman Artem Zelensky spoke about how the next occupiers surrendered: “Hands up, dropped the armor and forward.”

Let us remind you that Vladimir Zolkin, interviewing captured Russians, reported how many of them sincerely ask for forgiveness from the Ukrainians.

https://www.dialog.ua/war/287104_1703521351

