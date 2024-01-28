Irina Pogorelaya20:53, 01/28/24

He also said that Ukraine will “return” to the Russian Federation and Belarus.

At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin , Alexander Lukashenko told him that Ukraine and the Baltic countries were looking “for a better life beyond the seas,” although they could work with the Russian Federation instead.

This was reported by the telegram channel ” Pool of the First ” and RosSMI. “What country could present such opportunities to a country like Belarus? After all, we in Russia… don’t see any problems… No country would be able to treat the way you treat Belarus,” he said.

“I’m projecting: what prevented Ukraine and the Baltic countries from working with us in the same way? This is our world, we’ve been building it for several decades… Let’s move in this direction. No, I don’t want to, they’re looking for a better life beyond the seas,” he expressed his opinion Lukashenko’s opinion and added that Ukraine will “return” to the Russian Federation and Belarus.

“I think they will return to us. There is nowhere to go,” Lukashenko said.

