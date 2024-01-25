There will be no help for Kyiv from the US, Trump is blocking the deal for the sake of elections – Republicans

Yury Kobzar16:59, 25.01.24

Trump is harming Ukraine and the United States at the same time in order to score political points among his voters.

Republican leader in the US Senate Mitch McConnell expressed doubts that Congress will be able to agree on providing military assistance to Ukraine before the presidential elections in November. This was reported by punchbowl.news . The information is also confirmed by CNN .

At a Senate Republican caucus on Ukraine, McConnell said time and political will for a bipartisan compromise on border security, on which aid to Ukraine depends, was quickly running out – and may already be running out.

McConnell told GOP senators that before border security talks began, immigration united Republicans while aid to Ukraine divided them. “The policy on this has changed,” McConnell said.

According to him, Donald Trump wants to build his election campaign precisely on the topic of countering immigration. “We don’t want to do anything to hurt him,” McConnell said.

During Wednesday’s speech, McConnell said support for Ukraine was a matter of “cold hard American interests.” But at the same time, he admitted that the compromise on the border for the sake of unblocking money for Ukraine, which he himself promoted, was under threat, and a new approach was needed.

McConnell acknowledged Trump’s continued grip on the Republican Party and called him a “candidate,” although there has yet to be an official party nomination.

Trump opposes border agreement

As UNIAN wrote, Donald Trump opposed the compromise agreement with the White House, which provides for strengthening the border with Mexico and the allocation of military assistance to Ukraine.

“I believe that we should not have a border agreement at all unless we get everything to stop the invasion of millions and millions of people from nowhere into our (…) country. I also have no doubt that our Speaker of the House Mike Johnson will only make an agreement that is ideal for the border,” Trump said.

Representatives of the Democratic Party say that Trump wants to use the issue of immigration in the election campaign, so he is in no way interested in solving US migration problems right now. And without a solution to the border problem, Republicans refuse to agree to support Ukraine.

