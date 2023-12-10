There were more attacks: the fire at the oil depot in occupied Makeyevka continue

December 10, 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

In occupied Makeevka near Donetsk, a fire at an oil depot has been going on for several hours. Russian propagandists complained that after the first hit, there were two more arrivals from the MLRS, and a drone was allegedly circling over the fire site, which is why they could not put out the fire.

In particular, one of the Russian “military correspondents” stated that there was a “strong attack” on the Makeevka oil depot; they allegedly shot from “MLRS.” The glow is still visible in the sky, and the Donetsk-Makeevka highway is blocked.





Preliminarily, there are no casualties, the Kremlin propagandist said.

“As the firefighters told us, two more attacks followed, and they cannot approach the fire and put it out. Also, according to conversations, a drone is flying over this place. But so that you can feel the atmosphere of what is happening, there is a busy Makeyevka-Donetsk highway, here This is how we live,” the military correspondent complained.

Let us remind you that propagandists said that the explosions in Makeevka occurred at about 14:30. The attack took place at the occupiers’ fuel warehouses.

As OBOZ.UA reported, on December 6, explosions occurred at an oil depot in occupied Donetsk, and a column of black smoke rose into the sky. The occupation authorities complained that it was “very loud” in all areas of the city.

