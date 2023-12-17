There is a shooting battle in the Belgorod region: power has gone out in the villages

Marta Gichko13:11, 12/17/23

Power lines were damaged in several settlements.

On the border of Ukraine and Russia in Belgorod region a shooting battle allegedly continues between the Ukrainian military and the Russians.

As stated by the Governor of the Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the village of Terebreno, Krasnoyaruzhsky District, is allegedly under fire.

“According to preliminary information, there is a shooting battle with the enemy on the border of the village. All relevant departments are keeping the situation under control,” he said.

There are damage to power lines in several villages. Emergency and operational services will begin eliminating the consequences after agreement with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

(C)UNIAN 2023

