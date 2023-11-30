There is a large-scale fire in Rostov: the largest clothing market is on fire (video)

Ekaterina Girnyk21:30, 30.11.23

The fire area is already more than 1,500 square meters and growing.

There is a large-scale fire in Rostov-on-Don , the largest clothing market “Temernik” is burning.

According to RosSMI , the start of the fire became known at 20.40, then the fire area was 400 square meters.

However, soon a representative of the Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that the area of ​​the fire was more than a thousand square meters, the fire was assigned rank 3. Later, the media reported that the area of ​​the fire at the Rostov Temernik market continued to grow – it had already exceeded 1,500 square meters. Explosions are heard from the fire. They write on social networks that there is a crowd near the market – traders are running into the burning clothing pavilions to save the surviving goods. The Russian Guard is going to be called to the scene of a fire at a market in Rostov, as traders are preventing firefighters from extinguishing the fire.

According to preliminary data, the fire started in one of the trading pavilions and then spread to the rest. No casualties have been reported yet.

Fire at the market in Rostov

