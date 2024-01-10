“There Can Be No Good Deal with a Bad Guy,” Howard Buffett on Defeating Putin

KyivPost

Howard Buffett, fresh back to his native Nebraska, having just visited Ukraine, again, including the easternmost parts where the war is waging, gives his view of what is now transpiring in Ukraine, how he would recommend dealing with Vladimir Putin, and what he thinks is likely to happen next as Ukraine’ war approaches its second year. Cautioning against war fatigue, Buffett notes that Ukraine is currently fighting-back three of America’s greatest enemies: Russia, Iran, and North Korea. It is fully in America’s interest to back Ukraine.

According to Buffett’s organization, “Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale attack on Ukraine, Howard G. Buffett has been a dedicated advocate and supporter of the Ukrainian people, committing more than half billion dollars from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation since April 2022 in food assistance, demining support, support to small-scale farmers and first responders, and other efforts to mitigate the conflict’s effect on civilians.”

…..

