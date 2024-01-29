The West needs two years to produce enough ammunition for Ukraine – FT

Katerina Chernovol22:17, 01/29/24

Such delays are especially painful for those on the front lines.

Western countries are under pressure to increase supplies to Ukraine at the same time as building up their own defensive arsenals. At the same time, the West will need two years to produce enough shells for the needs of Ukrainian troops .

The Financial Times writes about this . It is noted that the main problem is that Western enterprises do not have enough qualified workers to meet demand. Experienced specialists are retiring, while attracting the younger generation to production is becoming increasingly difficult.

Not only large defense companies, but also their suppliers are facing worker shortages. In particular, CSG, which produces 155mm ammunition for howitzers used in NATO countries and Ukraine, wants to speed up production. They’ve been waiting for new equipment for almost four years. The company currently operates in three shifts using existing equipment. However, if it had greater capacity, production volumes could be three times greater.

In addition, the production of weapons requires skill. Many processes are automated, but some work still has to be done manually.

The author of the article emphasizes that such delays are especially painful for those on the front line. One senior official noted that it would take Western defense manufacturers two years to produce enough ammunition to keep Ukrainian soldiers as well equipped as Russians.

