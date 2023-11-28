The West must derail Putin’s sham elections

As in the Cold War, we must do more to expose the lies of the Russian regime to its people

.

25 November 2023 •

Earlier this month, the Russian Ambassador to the US accused Washington of election interference in Russia. If only he were right.

While Americans are dreading the chaos of next year’s election season and Ukraine is postponing its presidential election altogether, Vladimir Putin is planning to glide into re-election in March 2024through a process that will be neither free nor fair. To be sure, Ukraine’s constitution prohibits holding elections in wartime, yet the delay was also motivated by a fear of Russian interference.

It is time to give Putin a taste of his own medicine. There is no reason why we should allow him to simply score another win in the sad parody of democracy he presides over. Since the West is accused of interference regardless, we might as well use the opportunity to destabilise the regime.

During the Cold War, the US undermined the Soviet Union with influence operations through soft power such as jazz music, rock-n-roll, and modern art. With the rise of nationalism inside Russia this will not do the trick again. Instead, we should play into Russia’s nationalistic sentiments. Reminding the Russians that it’s Putin who stole the greatness of Russia and made the country a pariah in international politics.

Even for autocrats, elections are fraught with danger; they require compliance of wide strata of society with a process that most see in their heart of hearts as fraudulent. As such, they also provide a window of opportunity to pierce the façade and stir unrest. There are constituencies within Russia that are not happy with the conduct of the war – mothers of soldiers, members of ethnic groups disproportionately targeted by successive waves of mobilisation, or those fearing the return of pardoned criminals from the front – whose grievances can be amplified.

Russia’s ethnic diversity provides another opening. Any secessionist movements inside the country bring back the memories of the collapse of the 1990s. A notion that the West either seeks regime change or wants to “inflict strategic defeat on Russia” and “dismember” Russia following a “Yugoslav scenario” is central to Putin’s understanding of world politics. Sergey Naryshkin, head of Russia’s foreign intelligence service, said that the West supports “separatist terrorist structures calling for subversion of the Russian state order and violation of its territorial integrity.” It’s time for Washington to ensure that ethnic minorities inside Tatarstan or Dagestan let Moscow know how they truly feel about their place in this modern Russian empire.

Whether and when Russians rise en masse against Putin is unknowable. In 2010, the Arab Spring was not triggered by any high-minded political agenda. Yet, it is perfectly reasonable for the West to identify and deepen wedge issues inside of Russia to keep the regime on its feet, forcing it to invest time, energy and resources into defense rather than allowing it to roam unchecked through our own political systems.

Even if Russians retain a basic degree of loyalty toward their ruler, as they did in the past, turning them against the elites might be enough to generate unrest that will keep Putin busy and perhaps even generate a wider cascade directed against the regime.

The war in Ukraine will not reach a peaceful, stable end until Russia renounces its maximalist military goals – something that is highly unlikely under the current regime. While neither the Ukrainians nor the West have the means to bring about regime change in Moscow through military means, they do have an ample set of tools to erode the foundations of its legitimacy, particularly when windows of opportunity are opened – such as autocratic sham elections.

Autocracies, after all, are like marble: hard, yet brittle and porous. There is no reason why Ukraine and the West should not make that work to our advantage.

Ivana Stradner is a research fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Dalibor Rohac is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

