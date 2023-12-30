The Ukrainians powerfully hit important military targets in Russia: the media learned the good news

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk12:14, 12/30/23

The enemy’s military-industrial complex suffered significant damage, journalists found out.

On the night of Saturday, December 30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a combined attack on Russian military installations located in different regions of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian soldiers used dozens of drones of various types, and significant damage was caused to the enemy military-industrial complex, reports Liga.net, citing information from a source in the intelligence services of our country.

According to him, the targets of the drones, in particular, were the Bryansk Chemical Plant named after the 50th anniversary of the USSR, as well as Silicon El in Bryansk, where electronic components for combat missile systems were produced. In addition, enemy military infrastructure facilities located in Moscow, Tver, Tula and Belgorod were attacked.

“Despite the fact that some of the drones were shot down by Russian air defense, a “significant” part reached their targets,” the journalists found out.

