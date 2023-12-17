The Ukrainian Armed Forces are putting pressure on the invaders on the left bank of the Kherson region and are preparing for new operations – ISW

12/17/2023

Ukrainian military personnel continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Kherson region and inflict heavy losses on the Russian occupiers. Recently, the defenders of Ukraine have made attempts to advance towards forest areas near the village of Krynki.

In turn, Putin’s terrorists are trying to dislodge the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters from their positions with heavy artillery and aviation fire. This is stated in the analysis of the Institute for the Study of War.

The Russian Federation complained that heavy fighting continued in the Krynok area. The enemy also admitted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were trying to advance towards forest areas near Krynoki (30 km northeast of the city of Kherson and 2 km from the Dnieper River). At the same time, the invaders strike Ukrainian positions near the Antonovsky railway bridge north of the Poyma (15 km east of Kherson and 4 km from the Dnieper River).

In addition, during December 15-16, Ukrainian troops launched attacks on Russian rear areas on the Ukrainian mainland and on the temporarily occupied Crimea. The occupiers said that they allegedly “shot down” 15 HIMARS missiles and S-200 missiles aimed at Genichesk, Novaya Mayachka and Dzhankoy.

At the same time, Natalya Gumenyuk, a representative of the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, noted that Ukrainian troops have worsened Russian air defense cover over occupied Crimea and that the invaders are forced to constantly maneuver air defense systems to ensure cover for their assets.

Recall that the division of Russian paratroopers suffered extremely heavy losses on the left bank of the Kherson region near the village of Krynki. The occupiers tried to drive out the Ukrainian troops, but instead a significant part of them were eliminated by our defenders.

The Russian occupiers have an extremely difficult situation in the area of ​​the village of Krynki on the left bank of the Kherson region, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine are forming a bridgehead. In particular, the 144th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces suffered heavy losses. A list of 73 KIAs was published online from this brigade.

ISW noted that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue ground operations on the left bank of Kherson, where they achieved new successes. In particular, Ukrainian defenders took up a position on Belogrudy Island.

