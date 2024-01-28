The TRUTH about Border Security and America’s Broken Immigration System

America’s immigration system is broken and thousands of illegal immigrants are crossing the border into the United States every day. Republicans say they want to secure the border, but they would have to find a way to work with Democrats and the White House to accomplish this. In this video I am going to explain why America’s immigration system is deliberately broken and will remain that way and who benefits from illegal migrant workers entering the country.
One comment
I don’t know enough about how the US economy works, but this video certainly has some interesting points to make, regarding the border issue.