The third fire in three days: another market is burning on a large scale in Russia (video)

Ekaterina Girnyk21:29, 02.12.23

Large-scale fires in markets continue in Russia – this evening the media spread information about a fire at a car market in Naberezhnye Chelny (Tatarstan).

Reports of the fire began to spread in local media around 18:00, initially it was reported that the fire was on an area of ​​740 square meters, but the area of ​​the fire grew catastrophically.

As of now, it is reported that the fire has covered an area of ​​about 7 thousand square meters.

No casualties have been reported yet.

Large-scale fire at a car market in Russia

This is the third large-scale fire in Russian markets in three days. Thus, on December 1, a powerful fire broke out in Moscow at the largest Sadovod market, and casualties were reported.

And on November 30, the largest clothing market in Rostov caught fire ; the area of ​​the fire was more than 1,500 square meters; the Russian Guard was going to be called to the scene.

