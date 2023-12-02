The third fire in three days: another market is burning on a large scale in Russia (video)

Ekaterina Girnyk21:29, 02.12.23
The fire covered an area of about 7 thousand square meters.
Large-scale fires in markets continue in Russia – this evening the media spread information about a fire at a car market in Naberezhnye Chelny (Tatarstan).
Reports of the fire began to spread in local media around 18:00, initially it was reported that the fire was on an area of 740 square meters, but the area of the fire grew catastrophically.
As of now, it is reported that the fire has covered an area of about 7 thousand square meters.
No casualties have been reported yet.
This is the third large-scale fire in Russian markets in three days. Thus, on December 1, a powerful fire broke out in Moscow at the largest Sadovod market, and casualties were reported.
And on November 30, the largest clothing market in Rostov caught fire ; the area of the fire was more than 1,500 square meters; the Russian Guard was going to be called to the scene.
