​The Tarantul Patrol Vessel Reported Sunk in Temporarily Occupied Sevastopol

The Atesh partisan movement claims the ship was targeted in recent drone attack

The Atesh partisan movement, operating in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, has reported that a russian Tarantul patrol vessel has been sunk in Sevastopol.

According to the partisans, a reconnaissance mission in Sevastopol revealed the sunken state of the border patrol ship, identified as Project 205P Tarantul. The vessel is situated at the Hrafska Bay pier (44.615763, 33.587110).

The partisans speculate that the ship may have been targeted and hit during a recent assault by sea drones on the russian military targets a few weeks ago.

The Project 205P Tarantul, also known as the Stenka class by NATO, is a series of anti-submarine patrol boats designed and built by the Soviet Union. It is based on the hull of the Project 205 Osa-class missile boat, but with modifications for its new role.

