The Russian army cannot do anything with the Ukrainian bridgehead at Krynoki, on the left bank of the Kherson region.

December 3, 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ bridgehead near Krynky in the Kherson region is expanding. The command of the Russian Armed Forces transferred reserves there in the hope of pushing back the Ukrainians, but this did not yield any results.

This information was shared on December 2 by the Z-channel “Airborne Forces for Honesty and Justice,” associated with officers of the Dnepr occupation group of the Russian Armed Forces, reports Dialog.UA .

“The situation in the Krynok [Krynky] region is only getting worse for us. All attempts to drive the enemy out of the nearby forest plantations and the populated area itself (…) were unsuccessful… The enemy’s control zone has increased even more,” the Russian occupiers reported.

They claim that the commander of this department, General Teplinsky, is not able to build an effective department. The soldiers rebel, refusing to carry out dangerous orders from their commanders.

According to the Z-channel, in this sector of the front, the units of the Russian Armed Forces do not have coordination in their actions. Friendly fire, as well as explosions of own mines, are commonplace. The situation is aggravated by the poor quality of artillery and electronic warfare systems.

“He (Teplinsky – ed.) does not give up attempts to clear the bridgehead, throwing already battered units into senseless (…) assaults… Motorized riflemen from the 70th division have repeatedly directly or covertly refused to carry out orders,” the Russian channel wrote.

He assures that the command intends to transfer additional forces to this area.

Also, according to the resource, in the corridors of the headquarters of the Dnepr group they have already begun to talk about Teplinsky’s imminent resignation from the post of commander of the Kherson direction.”

For more than a month of his (Teplinsky – ed.) command, the bridgeheads of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the left bank of the Dnieper have still not been eliminated and are even increasing, and, having a powerful group, he still cannot throw 2.5 enemy companies into the Dnieper,” – reported the Z-channel.

Earlier, the Z-channel confirmed that near Krynki, commanders of the Russian Armed Forces are driving soldiers into their minefields and hiding maps.

We also wrote that near Krynki, “Ptah Madyar” and Vampire burned an armored personnel carrier of the Russians that was stuck in a ditch.

https://www.dialog.ua/war/285865_1701596365

Like this: Like Loading...