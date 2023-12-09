The Senator for Moscow West

2017: Sen McCain on Sen. Paul: “The Senator from Kentucky is now working for Vladimir Putin.” (C-SPAN)
John McCain: Rand Paul ‘Is Now Working for Vladimir Putin’ :-
https://www.thedailybeast.com/john-mccain-rand-paul-is-now-working-for-vladimir-putin
Well, what on earth gave him that idea? Maybe it was this from 7 years ago? :-
Or perhaps this from just 2 months ago? :-
…………
One comment
What’s the difference between a kremlin employee who excretes lies, hate and propaganda, and a politician or media figure in the West who knowingly promotes and disseminates kremlin-originated lies?
Ans: nothing. The latter are Russian agents. Whether defacto or actual, is immaterial.
It is now clear that Paul Jr has many “colleagues”; including of course his father, who surprisingly was not also outed by Mr McCain.
One only has to read or listen to the on the record words of the likes of Trump, MTG, Gaetz, Hawley, Vance etc etc for proof.