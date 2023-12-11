The screws are tightening: Russians have begun to confiscate international passports

Katerina Chernovol19:18, 12/11/23

This applies, in particular, to those who have been sent a summons to the military registration and enlistment office.

Foreign passports are beginning to be confiscated from Russian citizens deprived of the right to travel . The new rules came into force on Monday, December 11.

The Moscow Times writes about this . The corresponding decree was published on November 24 and signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

According to the innovations, Russians must surrender their passports within 5 days after receiving notification of travel restrictions. Passports will be stored in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the FSB or in the government organization that has applied such a restriction to citizens.

“Such a ban, according to Law 114-FZ, can be introduced in relation to people who have access to state secrets and “information of special importance”; when sent to military service; when serving in the FSB; if a citizen is a suspect, accused in a criminal case; convicted; does not fulfill obligations (debts) imposed by the court; was declared bankrupt or provided false information when applying for a foreign passport. In addition, according to the amendments in force in April, travel is closed for those who have been sent a summons to the military registration and enlistment office,” the message says.

When submitting a foreign passport to one of the above-mentioned authorities, an acceptance certificate will be issued in two copies. One of them is handed over to the owner, and the other remains with the authorized body.

Russians will be able to get their passport back only after the travel restrictions are lifted or if it has expired.

