The scandalous Prime Minister of Slovakia “changed his shoes” during a visit to Ukraine, – Financial Times

Yuri Kobzar20:40, 01/24/24

3 min.1191

Fico’s rhetoric differs markedly at home and abroad.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico , who is considered friendly to Russia, made an unexpected turn towards Ukraine during his visit to Uzhgorod today. This is the conclusion made by the Financial Times following a meeting between the leaders of the Ukrainian and Slovak governments.

Robert Fico, who won the parliamentary elections in October under the slogans of ending military aid to Kyiv and refusing further sanctions against Moscow, while in Uzhgorod today, announced “minor” political differences between the countries. According to him, this is part of ordinary “political life.”

“We really want to support you, we really want to help you,” Fico said today during a meeting with his Ukrainian colleague Denis Shmygal.

In addition, Fico promised not to interfere with Slovak companies in the supply of weapons to Ukraine under contracts. He also assured that Slovakia will support Kyiv’s application for EU membership and the allocation of EU macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

The Financial Times notes that these promises Fico made in Ukraine stand in stark contrast to the provocative comments he made during the election and even in recent days. Because of this, some analysts even suggested the possibility of disrupting his today’s visit to Ukraine.

“There was a big discrepancy between Fico’s rhetoric inside and outside the country. I believe that Ukraine has worked very skillfully to prevent these kinds of tensions from escalating, but the number of malicious statements Fico has made lately has stunned many of us who have worked in foreign policy , because he ruined the image of our country before an important visit,” said former Slovak Foreign Minister Pavol Demes.

Robert Fico’s scandalous statements in recent days

As UNIAN wrote, two days before his visit to Uzhgorod, the Prime Minister of Slovakia said that Ukraine must give up part of its own territory in order to stop the war. According to him, it is Kyiv that must seek compromises, because Russia will not leave the occupied territories.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry had to respond to this statement . There they reminded the Slovaks that Russia will go further, in particular to Slovakia, if it is not stopped and expelled from the already occupied territories.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...