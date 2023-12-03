The Russians struck the center of Kherson: the terrible consequences became known (photo)

Vitaly Saenko16:35, 03.12.23

Opponents hit a multi-storey building and two hospitals.

Russian invaders struck the center of Kherson, resulting in one death and three injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson city military administration, Roman Mrochko, and the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Alexander Prokudin, in Telegram. In particular, the Russian army attacked the Central region of Kherson from the temporarily occupied part of the left bank.

“According to preliminary information, one person died as a result of being hit in a multi-storey building,” Mrochko noted. At the same time, according to updated information, three people were injured. They are provided with medical assistance.

As Prokudin noted, the invaders hit two hospitals in Kherson. “The buildings of medical institutions were damaged. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties,” Prokudin said.

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, added that five people are now known to have been injured after the Russian shelling of a residential building in Kherson. “A conscious war against civilians from the Russians, the world must remember that Russia is a terrorist state,” he noted.

