The Russians hit Kharkov with missiles, there were casualties (video)

Katerina Chernovol22:39, 01/16/24

The occupiers shelled the city center.

On the evening of Tuesday, January 16, 2024, Russian occupation forces once again attacked Kharkov . Explosions rocked the city.

The shelling was reported by the head of the Kharkov OVA Oleg Sinegubov. He called on residents of the city and region to take shelter. The explosions in the city were also confirmed by the mayor of Kharkov, Igor Terekhov.

At the same time, the head of the Kharkov garrison, Brigadier General Sergei Melnik, clarified that the enemy was once again launching attacks from the Belgorod area. Previously, they fired from the S-300 air defense system.

Information about casualties and damage is being established.

Explosions in Kharkov

Updated: City Mayor Igor Terekhov said that the strikes hit the city center.

“Precisely where there is no military infrastructure, and precisely where there are residential buildings. The State Emergency Service is already working at the arrival sites. There is information about the wounded,” he wrote .

At the same time, the head of the Kharkov OVA clarified that the strikes on the city were carried out with two missiles – preliminary, S-300.

“There is damage to civilian residential infrastructure. At this moment, doctors are providing assistance to four victims, the condition is mild. Emergency services continue to inspect the impact sites,” he added.

Updated 22:38: The invaders hit residential infrastructure in the center of Kharkov, multi-storey buildings were damaged, Oleg Sinegubov reported.

“A 43-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition. Ten more people are in mild and moderate condition. Doctors continue to examine the victims,” he added.

Updated 22:47: The number of victims as a result of the attack in the center of Kharkov has increased to 16. This was announced by the head of the OVA Oleg Sinegubov. He clarified that two women are in serious condition.

The mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, noted that as a result of the Russian attack, several residential buildings were destroyed, and State Emergency Service employees are working at the scene.

“The search continues. Residential buildings and communications have been destroyed,” the mayor of Kharkov emphasized.

Terekhov spoke about the consequences of the attack on Kharkov

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...