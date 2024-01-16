The Russians hit Kharkov with missiles, there were casualties (video)

Katerina Chernovol22:39, 01/16/24
The occupiers shelled the city center.
On the evening of Tuesday, January 16, 2024, Russian occupation forces once again attacked Kharkov . Explosions rocked the city.
The shelling was reported by the head of the Kharkov OVA Oleg Sinegubov. He called on residents of the city and region to take shelter. The explosions in the city were also confirmed by the mayor of Kharkov, Igor Terekhov.
At the same time, the head of the Kharkov garrison, Brigadier General Sergei Melnik, clarified that the enemy was once again launching attacks from the Belgorod area. Previously, they fired from the S-300 air defense system.
Information about casualties and damage is being established.
Explosions in Kharkov
Updated: City Mayor Igor Terekhov said that the strikes hit the city center.
“Precisely where there is no military infrastructure, and precisely where there are residential buildings. The State Emergency Service is already working at the arrival sites. There is information about the wounded,” he wrote .
At the same time, the head of the Kharkov OVA clarified that the strikes on the city were carried out with two missiles – preliminary, S-300.
“There is damage to civilian residential infrastructure. At this moment, doctors are providing assistance to four victims, the condition is mild. Emergency services continue to inspect the impact sites,” he added.
Updated 22:38: The invaders hit residential infrastructure in the center of Kharkov, multi-storey buildings were damaged, Oleg Sinegubov reported.
“A 43-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition. Ten more people are in mild and moderate condition. Doctors continue to examine the victims,” he added.
Updated 22:47: The number of victims as a result of the attack in the center of Kharkov has increased to 16. This was announced by the head of the OVA Oleg Sinegubov. He clarified that two women are in serious condition.
The mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, noted that as a result of the Russian attack, several residential buildings were destroyed, and State Emergency Service employees are working at the scene.
“The search continues. Residential buildings and communications have been destroyed,” the mayor of Kharkov emphasized.
Terekhov spoke about the consequences of the attack on Kharkov
(C)UNIAN 2024
2 comments
Updated 23:25: The number of victims as a result of the shelling of the center of Kharkov has increased to 17. 2 women are in serious condition. 12 people were also hospitalized and are in a medical institution in moderate or mild condition, Oleg Sinegubov said.
It is noted that three people refused hospitalization. They were provided with medical assistance on the spot.
Updated 23:44: The Russians hit the roadway and a three-story residential building in Kharkov. The head of the regional police, Vladimir Timoshko, told Suspilna Kharkiv about this.
“There are no military men among the wounded, all are civilians. A hit on a civilian facility in which ordinary residents of Kharkov live, in the center, again indicating that this is a terrorist act carried out with the aim of intimidating and exterminating the population. This is genocide. This is an old building. The hospital, which is opposite the house that was hit, was also damaged. There was a fire on two floors of the hospital. The State Emergency Service extinguished the fire. There were no injured staff among the hospital staff, there were no patients at the time of the strike,” he added.
The wounded were residents of the house, as well as people who were on the street at the time of the “arrival.”
At the same time, the mayor of Kharkov, Igor Terekhov, says that at least 10 residential buildings were damaged.
“The attack on the center of Kharkov is purely terrorist in nature. At least ten residential buildings were damaged, and this is only according to preliminary information. In the morning, the housing and communal services department will inspect the perimeter of today’s shelling and the information will be clarified. There are currently 17 people injured, one of whom is seriously injured. Rescuers continue to analyze there are a lot of rubbles,” he wrote in his telegram channel.