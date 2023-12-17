“The Russians are not waiting for them”: Ukraine is training agents for covert operations in the Russian Federation

Marta Gichko09:14, 12/17/23

The activities and operations of these agents are allegedly not sanctioned by the leadership of the GUR.

Ukrainian spies are planning secret operations on Russian territory. Agents are trained at a training center in southeastern Ukraine – a secret facility that is almost impossible to get into. Security measures are unprecedented.

The correspondent Time got to the base with GUR officer Nikolai (not his real name), who commands the agents. Before the trip, the journalist turned off his phone and placed it in a signal-blocking bag.

The journalist noted that the atmosphere at the base struck him from the first seconds. He saw a dozen men and one woman. They “looked incredibly young and petite” while training with weapons.

The base has an indoor shooting range with targets in the form of dictator Vladimir Putin, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, as well as several Russian propagandists.

“I built this place myself, with my own money. This is outside the documents. The government is too slow and bureaucratic. We need to train people quickly and prepare them. There are no government specialized training camps for the operations needed to fight this war,” Nikolai said.

This war is a chance for Ukraine to compare with the enemy, the Main Intelligence Directorate officer believes. At this base, spies are trained for a special mission on Russian territory. The journalist met one of these groups on the way to the dining room. They looked at the foreign correspondent with suspicion, but Nikolai muttered something to calm them down.

“They are preparing for a cross-border mission to Russia this evening. The conditions are ideal. Low clouds hide the moon and stars. The Russians are not waiting for them. They will dress in civilian clothes, have fake documents, no phones, use a compass, a map and count steps to get their bearings,” Nikolai said.

The officer explained that his missions are not commanded or authorized by the head of military intelligence, Kirill Budanov. According to him, during the approval procedure, “the opportunity will be missed.” It is impossible to verify these words. Nikolai refused to provide details of the specific operations carried out by his people. According to him, there are Russians among the agents.

“We also have Russians inside Russia who are helping us, people who see how pointless this war is and hate the criminal regime,” he said.

The GUR has previously publicly announced several impressive raids, the most famous of which was a night jet ski raid in which special forces planted a Ukrainian flag on the coast of Crimea. Nikolai is cruel to such operations.

“We call the people who carried out this (the raid in Crimea) Spielberg’s brigades. We went, we saw, we filmed. It was a waste of time and resources. Kirill, as always, was more interested in sending people to make promotional films than serious operations,” said the special forces soldier.

Nikolai admitted that Ukraine “cannot compete with Russia in terms of the number of people and weapons.” “We can only compete in surgical techniques. Technology and our entrepreneurial thinking will defeat Russian meat and steel,” he noted.

Against the backdrop of alarming news about problems with continued Western support for Ukraine, officer Nikolai said that the prospects for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this case would be disappointing.

“It will be difficult. But we won’t give up. Let’s go to the forests, mountains, fields. This will be a guerrilla war. We can always find weapons. Look how we defended Kyiv and Gostomel airport at the beginning of the war. There were no orders for this. The government was too disorganized in the beginning and people did not wait to be told to defend their country. We raised our weapons and pushed the Russians back. We will do it again, despite what any government says,” Nikolai said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

