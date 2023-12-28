The Russians are attacking Ukraine with “martyrdoms”: an alarm has been declared in several regions

Oleg Davygora23:04, 12/28/23

The Air Force reported the movement of a “Shahed” type UAV through the Sumy region in the direction of the Chernihiv region.

On the evening of December 28, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with “martyrdom.” An air raid alert was declared in many areas.

The air force reported the movement of a “Shahed” type UAV through the Sumy region in the direction of the Chernihiv region.

There is also a threat from kamikaze drones to the Nikolaev and Odessa regions.

“Movement of UAVs of the “Shahed” type from the Black Sea in the direction of Odessa region, probably the Belgorod-Dniester region,” the Air Force reported.

23:02 . Several groups of attack UAVs in the Chernihiv region are moving in a southwestern direction (Nizhyn).

“Movement of the duty group of attack UAVs from Kherson in the north-western direction. Threat to the Dnepropetrovsk region,” – VS.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...