The Russian occupiers began the “hunt” for the liquidators of their officers: who is in danger

7.12.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

After the execution of Russian military personnel in Mariupol, the special services of the aggressor country intensified their work to identify participants in the resistance movement. To achieve this, the occupiers carry out various “events” and also use their agents. However, not only real partisans are now under threat, but also all, without exception, residents of the Great Patriotic War who have remained loyal to Ukraine.

Help in the occupation

Fierce fighting is taking place today in the Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions of Ukraine. Accordingly, intelligence information about enemy movements, locations of units, etc. is worth its weight in gold. And the fact that the Ukrainian underground is active in the occupation has long been no secret, including for the Russians.

Partisans are also active in occupied Crimea, the territory of which today represents a huge military base of the Russian Federation and is literally flooded with both invaders and weapons.

For example, members of the ATESH partisan movement discovered the headquarters of an as yet unknown military unit of the invaders, watched its work for several days and passed on the information to our intelligence.

According to them, Russian officers disguised themselves: they used civilian cars and wore civilian clothes, and hid military communications equipment. ATESH also recorded the placement of “especially important” vehicles, commanders and chief of staff.

One of the priorities is information about enemy air defense. And in this case, underground members are actively helping our military in detecting air defense systems. For example, partisans discovered a Russian air defense system “Pantsir-S1”on the outskirts of the village of Novopokrovka in Crimea.

And in the territory of the occupied part of the Donetsk region, in Mariupol, unknown persons organized a “safari” on the Russians. Last week, six servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces were killed: two were shot in the evening right on the street (in the back of the head), and four were taken care of on a beach with bladed weapons. Sources claim that a note was left next to the bodies with two words: “Get out!”

It is precisely such actions that the occupiers, who never began to feel at ease in the occupied territory, are especially afraid of.

“Seriously, a nightmare for occupiers are members of the underground in the Zaporozhye region. For example, the captured Melitopol has already been stuffed with FSB agents to the utmost, but this has not really helped the occupiers,” says our intelligence interlocutor.

Another example of the work of the resistance movement is the liquidation of the “LPR deputy” Oleg Popov in occupied Lugansk. The traitor went to the other world as a result of his car being blown up on December 6.

The occupiers stage raids and monitor social networks

Russian special services are carrying out a whole range of measures to identify not only partisans, but also residents of the occupied territory that are potentially dangerous to them. And sometimes the carelessness of Ukrainians helps them in this.

“Living under occupation means being on alert all the time. Unfortunately, not everyone still understands this. But sometimes the sense of danger becomes dull, and this is very dangerous,” a Ukrainian intelligence officer shared in a conversation with OBOZ.UA.

He gave an example of how recently in Melitopol the occupiers, during the “working off” of territory, they stopped a married couple on the street, demanded documents, and then telephone numbers. The woman’s smartphone contained a lot of “criminal” stuff: subscriptions to Ukrainian patriotic public pages, as well as correspondence with like-minded people.

Even though Olga (name changed – Ed.) has nothing to do with the partisans, she is now behind bars – FSB officers have taken care of her. And this case, unfortunately, is not an isolated one.

Russian occupiers are also actively searching for members of the Ukrainian underground online.

“Cases have now been recorded when the occupiers monitor the preferences (likes) of patriotic Ukrainian pages on social networks and try to identify among them the residents of the temporarily occupied territories. Therefore, we urge Ukrainians at WOT to remain vigilant and not expose themselves to danger once again,” reported the Center for National Resistance

The most important thing, of course, is not to use your real name and under no circumstances publish your real photos. If you find yourself under occupation, it is best to create an additional account on Facebook. But in any case, walking down the street with a smartphone that has “extra” stuff on it. – not a good idea. And sometimes even deadly.

