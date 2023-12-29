The Russian Federation spent more than $1.27 billion on a massive attack on Ukraine, – media

Katerina Schwartz15:04, 12/29/23

Russian troops used more than 150 air attack weapons.

Russia’s massive strike on Ukraine on December 29 could have cost the occupiers $1.273 billion, the EP writes , citing an estimate of the cost of Russian shells based on open data and from Forbes.

Let us recall, as reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, according to preliminary data, Russian troops used 158 air attack weapons against Ukraine:

36 attack UAVs Shahed-136/131;

eight Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles;

about 90 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles;

14 S-300/S-400/Iskander-M missiles;

five Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;

four Kh-31P anti-radar missiles;

one X-59 missile.

It is noted that the Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missile can cost $10 million or more. And Shahed-136/131 drones cost from $20 thousand to $50 thousand per unit. The cost of one X-101 missile is $13 million, the total cost of the missiles launched is $1.17 billion.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...