The Russian Federation launched several groups of kamikaze drones across Ukraine: explosions were heard in the Khmelnytskyi region

Irina Pogorelaya, Katerina Chernovol23:03, 28.11.23

They fly along different trajectories. Currently, a group of UAVs from the Cherkasy region is heading to the Kyiv region, where an air raid alert has already been announced.

Several groups of Russian attack drones have flown into Ukrainian territory and are moving along several trajectories.

According to the Air Force, UAVs began to be detected on Ukrainian territory at 18:37. At 19:26 it became known that groups of attack UAVs from the Dnepropetrovsk region were entering the airspace of the Poltava region, heading north-west, several more groups were flying in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

“Poltava, Kirovograd, Kharkov regions are a threat from attack UAVs,” the message says.

Several more groups are located in the Kherson and Nikolaev regions, the course is western/northwestern.

At the same time, the military warned about the threat of the use of ballistic weapons in the Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk and Kharkov regions.

As of 19:51 , the movement of attack drones looked like this: in the Kirovograd region – in the direction of the Cherkasy region; in the Nikolaev region – in the direction of the Kirovograd region and Odessa region; in Poltava and Dnepropetrovsk regions – northwestern course.

At 20:32 the movement of attack UAVs is as follows: 1. From the Odessa region – in a northern/northwestern course. 2. From Kirovograd region in the direction of Cherkasy region. 3. From Cherkasy region through Pereyaslav in the direction of Kyiv region.

At 20:58 , movement of attack UAVs: 1. In Vinnytsia region (Ladyzhyn/Tulchyn) in a northwestern direction. 2. In the Kyiv region (Belaya Tserkov) in a western direction. 3. Another group of attack UAVs follows from Kherson in the direction of Nikolaev region.

After some time, the Air Force called on residents of Cherkassy to take shelter, as drones were detected in the city area.

At 21:01 , the Kiev Air Force reported that a UAV had been detected in the airspace. Air defense forces work on targets.

“Stay in shelters and other safe places during the air raid signal. Maintain information silence – do not record or post the work of our defenders online,” the OVA urged.

At 21:30 , the Air Force reported that the movement of attack UAVs was as follows: 1. Groups of attack UAVs from Kherson proceeded through Nikolaevskaya in the direction of Kirovograd region. 2. Several groups from the northern and southern sides of the Vinnytsia region flew in the direction of the Khmelnytsky region.

At 21:38 an air raid alert was declared in Kiev.

At 22:02 the air raid warning was announced in the capital.

At 22:04 , the Air Force reported that the movement of attack UAVs was as follows: 1. Several groups on the border of the Kirovograd and Nikolaev regions in the north-west direction. 2. UAV from Vinnytsia region in the direction of Starokonstantinov.

At 22:10 , explosions occurred in the Khmelnitsky region, Suspilne reports.

At 23:02 , the Air Force reported the detection of attack UAVs of the “Shahed” type in the Vinnytsia region heading towards the Khmelnytsky region.

