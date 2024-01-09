The Russian Federation hit a hospital in Pokrovsk with a missile: a person was being operated on at the time of the attack (video)

Katerina Chernovol17:31, 01/09/24
The blast wave blew out the windows.
Russian occupation forces fired a missile at a hospital in Pokrovsk , Donetsk region. This happened on January 6th.
The video of the attack was published on the UNITED24Media telegram channel . It is noteworthy that at the time of the attack, doctors were performing an operation.
“The footage shows how a Russian missile hit a hospital in Pokrovsk during an operation. The impact broke out windows and damaged the building,” the report said.
As a result of the attack, there were victims from glass fragments – both the patient and the medical staff. Fortunately, everyone was able to evacuate.
Attack on a hospital in Pokrovsk
