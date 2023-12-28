The Russian Federation has extended an invisible “shield” along almost the entire front line, – The Telegraph

Katerina Schwartz15:33, 12/28/23

This is a rare but decisive example of Russian technological advantage in war, journalists say.

Russian troops along almost the entire front line, like a “shield,” have stretched out an invisible wall of electromagnetic pulses, the “victims” of which are missiles, shells and drones fired by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to journalists from The Telegraph .

“This is a rare but decisive example of Russian technological advantage in a war that is gradually tilting in Moscow’s favor,” the newspaper writes. “The complex network of radio, infrared and radar signals transmitted into the skies above the battlefield provides Russian forces with unprecedented protection in some areas “.

It notes that perhaps more important is Russia’s ability to counter Ukrainian drones, which assist in reconnaissance and long-range strikes.

“They’ve always had good electronic warfare since the full-scale invasion began. But now it’s better than ours,” said one soldier whose unit regularly uses Mavic drones.

“It gets pretty intense, but nothing high-tech… there is strength in quantity, not quality,” another fighter expressed confidence.

Russian electronic warfare – countermeasures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

It is noted that the radio frequencies used to control the UAV are “completely jammed.”

“Some drones fall to the floor without hitting their targets, while others hover uncontrollably in the air until their batteries run out… In areas more densely covered by electronic jamming systems, Ukrainian soldiers are taking increasing precautions before launching drones,” the publication writes.

The main countermeasure is to reprogram drones, which is not easy if they are purchased off-the-shelf or assembled using readily available commercial parts. Another tactic is to send a swarm of drones, since not all frequencies can be jammed at the same time. The more sophisticated countermeasures that NATO countries use are largely unavailable to Ukraine now, journalists say.

As UNIAN wrote, according to the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Alexander Syrsky, the situation in the east remains difficult . The Russian Federation is using assault groups of the “volunteer corps”, which it moved from the southern direction. Marine personnel of the Caspian Flotilla are also involved.

(c)UNIAN 2023

