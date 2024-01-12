Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk17:51, 01/12/24

Instructors from the Russian Federation were not warned that Western states were preparing to attack the Houthis, journalists found out.

The Houthis in Yemen were attacked by Western states after the Russian Federation was officially notified of the strikes – the United States and Britain sent notes to the Russian side an hour before the attack.

The Russian Federation “did not have time to notify London and Washington about the protest,” the Kremlin Snuffbox reports on Telegram, citing information from a source who has a close connection with the military. According to the interlocutor, three instructors from Russia could have been liquidated in Yemen.

“We lost contact with three of our instructors. They probably died. Unfortunately, they did not have time to warn them (about the impending attack – Ed.),” the source shared. The interlocutor did not specify what exactly the Russians were doing in Yemen.

The channel says that many states are studying the experience of Russians in the war against Ukraine and using the services of private military companies that include Russian citizens.

(c)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...