Lyudmila Zhernovskaya02:39, 16.01.24

He ended up in the video of the “Angelic Immortal Regiment of the Northern Military District.”

The Russian Federation posthumously awarded the medal “For Courage” to a serial killer who fought in Chechnya and Ukraine. This was reported by the public movement “Udmurtia against corruption” .

The head of the Uvinsky district, Vladimir Golovin, published a video online entitled “The Angelic Immortal Regiment of a Special Military Operation.” In the video, they noticed a photograph of Maxim Myshkin, who in 2009 was sentenced to 24 years and 11 months in a maximum security colony for double murder, attempted third murder and robbery.

At the time of the trial, Myshkin was 26 years old; the media called him “the strangler of old women.” The man entered the homes of his victims, suffocated them with a pillow, and then took out money, valuables and food. His third victim managed to survive and report him to the police.

The grave of the occupier was found at the Khokhryakovsky cemetery in Izhevsk. It is indicated that he died on February 22 last year.

Maniacs in the Russian Army:

As you know, Russia is recruiting prisoners to fight against Ukraine, some of whom are brutal murderers. In addition, the “heroes of the Northern Military District” then go to Russian schools to communicate with children “about important things.”

Media reported that the Russian dictator pardoned at least two cannibals . In Perm, one of the classes was named after the mercenary “Wagner” convicted of drug charges . It was also reported that Putin pardoned a former police officer convicted of brutal murder.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...