The Pentagon said that on December 30 money for military aid to Ukraine will run out

Marta Gichko19:22, 12/18/23

This is the first time the department has indicated a specific date when funds will not be in the accounts.

Before December 30, the Pentagon will run out of money to replace the weapons sent to Ukraine unless Congress approves new funding. This is the first time that the main US defense department has named a specific date for the exhaustion of funds.

As reported by Bloomberg with reference to a letter from Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord, the US Department of Defense is spending its last $1.07 billion on the purchase of new weapons and equipment that will replace those that were removed from stockpiles and sent to Ukraine. In fifteen days – December 30 – his accounts will be empty.

“Once these funds are disbursed, the Department will exhaust the funding available to us for security assistance to Ukraine,” McCord wrote in a letter to the heads of the House and Senate defense policy and appropriations committees.

The publication notes that the letter will increase pressure on Congress to break the impasse over the more than $60 billion that President Joe Biden has asked for in aid to Ukraine. Republican lawmakers say the package must include steps to improve security at the U.S. border with Mexico or they won’t approve it. Biden administration officials tried to negotiate a compromise package of additional spending with senators.

On Dec. 12, the Biden administration announced it was sending Ukraine a $200 million package of U.S. supplies that includes artillery shells, small arms ammunition and other weapons. After that, the Pentagon will be able to send another aid package to Ukraine, McCord said.

While the letter requires members of Congress to reach a deal on Ukraine funding, it also means House Republicans, who fled for the Christmas break without committing to funding, have time to reach an agreement when they return after Jan. 1.

