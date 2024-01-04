4.01.2024 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

There was a wave of hate online against the American edition of The New York Times. Users were outraged by an article about war fatigue and distrust of the national telethon, which was accused of portraying an allegedly too “rosy picture” of the war.

In particular, on Twitter, the American media was asked whether it was going to write anything about the Kinzhal missiles that Russia has been sending to Ukrainian residential buildings in recent days. The NYT was also accused of playing along with Russian propaganda and was nicknamed “The New Ork Times” with a reference to the Russian occupiers, who have been called “orks” in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.

“Sources of garbage propaganda for genocide lovers”, “Sure, they made a statement about the Holodomor cover-up, but today the NYTimes just as wholeheartedly supports the terrorist state Russia through yellow journalism. Please keep the New Orc Times trending”, “Hello, NYTimes or new orc times, are you going to publish something about 11+ Russian Daggers targeting residential buildings, or would you rather wait until something happens in Russia to quickly blame Ukraine? – Twitter users wrote.

Let us recall that this is not the first time that The New York Times has been disgraced by such attacks on Ukraine. In particular, in December, an article was published in the media with reference to the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The fighters allegedly characterized the offensive on the left bank of the Dnieper as cruel and useless, since Ukrainian soldiers during the offensive were shot down on the shore or in the water before they reached the other bank.

The commander of the Birds of Madyar company, Robert Brovdi (Magyar), was outraged by the scandalous material and accused the American newspaper of criminal manipulation in pursuit of sensation and royalties.

