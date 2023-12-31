The Main Intelligence Directorate said what worries the Kremlin most now

Evgenia Sokolenko15:10, 12/31/23

The Russian Federation sees big problems for itself in the future.

The Kremlin is concerned that a long war carries risks of destabilization within Russia. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the enemy also sees danger in Ukraine’s preservation of access to the Black Sea, because the Russian Federation will redeploy its fleet to Novorossiysk .

“The military-political leadership of the aggressor state uses these assessments to plan further combat and special actions within the framework of the war against Ukraine,” writes the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Although the Kremlin is focusing on reducing financial assistance to Ukraine from its allies, Moscow is concerned that this support will continue into next year.

“The approval of the pro-Western vector of development of Ukraine and the preservation of our state’s access to the Black Sea is assessed by Moscow as a threat, which in the future could lead to “much bigger problems,” intelligence explains.

A special place is occupied by disgust and disdain for the Russian Federation in Ukrainian society. The Kremlin considers it critical that Russian-speaking Ukrainians have begun to switch to their native language.

“In order to once again “attract” former supporters of Russia among Ukrainians, Moscow “strategists” emphasize the need to present “an image of the future for Ukrainians under various SVO scenarios,” the GUR notes.

The Kremlin does not specify the details of the plans, however, it is convinced of the need for “forceful purges and a radical change of the elite” in Ukraine.

