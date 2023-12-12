The largest checkpoint on the border with Poland has finally resumed operation

Yuri Kobzar21:35, 12/12/23

Yesterday it had already begun to let trucks through, but in the evening the Poles staged a fake accident and blocked it again.

The main cargo checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border, Yagodin-Dorogusk, has finally been unblocked and has already allowed hundreds of trucks through. This was announced by the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Alexander Kubrakov .

“A day has passed since the most important cargo checkpoint “Yagodin-Dorogusk” between Ukraine and Poland was unblocked. During this time, protesters tried to physically impede the movement of transport, but thanks to the local authorities, stable traffic was restored,” he wrote on Twitter.

According to Kubrakov, since yesterday, more than 350 trucks have entered the territory of Ukraine, and more than 200 trucks have entered Polish territory in the opposite direction. True, the minister did not specify whether this is only at the Yagodin-Dorogusk checkpoint, or along the entire border with Poland.

“The expected throughput is 1,200 trucks in total in both directions per day. We are working to achieve this figure,” Kubrakov emphasized.

