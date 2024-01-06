The head of the Pentagon was hospitalized: what happened to him

Evgenia Sokolenko09:09, 01/06/24

It is not yet known whether he was conscious during hospitalization or what complications he experienced.

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on New Year’s Day.

According to CNN , he was hospitalized due to complications after a planned medical procedure. The Pentagon released information about this just four days after the official was taken to the hospital.

The department did not specify the nature of the procedure and complications. It is also not indicated whether the head of the Pentagon was conscious during transport to the medical facility. It is noted that Austin is “recovering well,” but it is not yet known when he will be discharged.

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks was “prepared to act on behalf of the Secretary and exercise his authority if required,” according to Defense Department spokesman Pat Ryder.

As noted, the situation with Austin comes as the United States faces a number of national security challenges abroad. We are talking about attacks on American troops in the Middle East, the interception of Houthi missile boats from Yemen by American ships, as well as wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip. It is added that the Americans attacked the commander of a pro-Iranian militia in Baghdad. Austin gave permission for this operation even before he got to the hospital.

American reaction

The delay in announcing the hospitalization angered the Press Association. They note that this contradicts previous precedents and the public should have been warned in a timely manner.

“The public has a right to know when members of the United States Cabinet are in the hospital, under anesthesia, or when their duties are delegated as a result of any medical procedure. This has been the practice even at the presidential level. As the nation’s top defense official, Secretary Austin has no right for privacy in this situation,” the message says.

Austin’s activities in office

As you know, the head of the Pentagon regularly communicates with the Ukrainian authorities and military command. On November 20, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin arrived in Kiev and held a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky .

UNIAN reported that Austin heads a “coalition of opportunities” to develop the Ukrainian air force in the issue of managing F16 multirole fighters.

The head of the Pentagon called on US lawmakers to approve aid to Ukraine .

