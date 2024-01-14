Irina Pogorelaya18:45, 01/14/24

He said that those Russians who went through the “Ukrainized version of Donbass understand well” what they are fighting for.

Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov said that the Russian Federation is fighting against Ukraine so that there are no “gender neutral toilets.”

“Those who, with a machine gun in their hands, went through the Ukrainianized version of Donbass understand well what we are fighting for. These guys who saw toilets in schools, where instead of two rooms – for girls and boys, there were three rooms – for girls, boys and gender neutral, there is no need to explain what values ​​we stand for,” he said.

However, the Russian official did not specify where exactly such toilets were seen in the Donbass.

(C)UNIAN 2024

