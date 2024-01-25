The government is working on Viktor Orban’s visit to Ukraine, – Stefanyshina

Katerina Chernovol23:00, 01/25/24

It is known that the foreign ministers of Hungary and Ukraine are scheduled to meet in Uzhgorod on January 29.

The Ukrainian government is working to organize a visit to the country by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán . Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna announced this at a briefing.

Radio Liberty notes that the official did not specify whether the Hungarian Prime Minister would come to Kiev, or President Zelensky to Budapest, but noted that it was “essential for her to see” Orban in Kiev.

At the same time , Reuters reports that Stefanishina confirmed to the agency that we are talking specifically about preparing Orban’s visit to Ukraine. It is noted that this will be the first visit since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion by “a figure who is considered the most favorable to Moscow of all the leaders of NATO countries.

It is known that on Monday, January 29, the foreign ministers of Hungary and Ukraine are scheduled to meet in Uzhgorod. The head of Presidential Administration Vladimir Zelensky said that Orban’s visit could be discussed at the meeting.

Orban’s position on Ukraine: latest news

The Hungarian prime minister is one of the few European politicians to take an openly pro-Russian position amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He met with Putin, and representatives of the Hungarian government traveled to the Russian Federation and Belarus.

In addition, Orban is blocking the allocation of aid to Ukraine. In particular, Hungary vetoed the EU’s decision to allocate 50 billion euros in aid to Kyiv. The media write that the European Commission is discussing possible concessions to some of Hungary’s demands in order to ensure approval of this support package.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...