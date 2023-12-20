12/19/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Criminals convicted in Russia, who were first recruited into the so-called Wagner PMC, and then into various formations of the RF Armed Forces, are now terrorizing their compatriots. More and more serious crimes are being recorded on Russian territory every day, and they are committed not only by prisoners, but also by “ordinary” contract soldiers of the “second army in the world.” And their return from the war, even if short-lived, has already allowed Russians to experience first-hand what exactly the “liberators” are capable of.

Terror by lawlessness

The Russian occupiers, who find themselves far from the war, indulge in all sorts of evil. And it is their families who suffer from this first of all.

Many wives of Russian army servicemen, who wrote tearful posts on social networks and prayed for their return, are now ready to do anything to get rid of their spouses who have gone off the rails. The occupiers beat their wives with pleasure and for any reason, often hitting their children.

Thus, in the Rostov region, the wife of a 36-year-old contract soldier, who had returned from the war unleashed by Putin a month earlier, ended up in intensive care. When the woman was told what the Russian occupiers were doing in Ukraine, she categorically refused to believe, but now she is convinced from her own experience.

It is also cynical that these war criminals are invited to schools for “lessons in courage.” A resident of the Saratov region, Dmitry Kiryukhin, returned from the war to his native Atkarsk. The very next day he visited the school, where he told the children “about heroic participation in hostilities.”

And on the same day, the occupier who survived in Ukraine attacked his neighbors, a married couple, for no reason. After the neighbor lost consciousness after strong blows, the military wife said: “You killed him!” To this the occupier replied: “I don’t give a fuck.”

He was detained, but how the matter will end is a big question, since many Russians who fought in Ukraine manage to avoid punishment at home.

War criminals receive leniency

Former “Wagnerite” Pavel Nikolin, who was recruited into the colony in 2022 and sent to fight in the “North Military District zone,” was sentenced to 6 years and 11 months in a special regime colony for shooting police officers in the Rostov region. They locked him up in prison – that seems good, but there is a nuance.

The crux of the matter: in a forest plantation near the Russian Novoshakhtinsk, the occupier opened fire from a Kalashnikov light machine gun at police officers, one of whom was ultimately seriously injured. They searched for the criminal for more than a day, and during the large-scale operation, schools and kindergartens were closed and roads were blocked. We found Nikolin on an abandoned farm.

The investigation accused the occupier of encroaching on the life of a law enforcement officer, but the court softened the charge, taking into account the fact that the “Wagnerian” allegedly did not have the opportunity to understand that there were police in front of him.

Interesting fact: the occupier stated at the trial that “he was sent to Artemovsk” (Bakhmut), and in the combat zone he allegedly strayed from the group, got lost and did not realize that he was already in the Rostov region. And Pavel Nikolin, according to him, mistook the police for Ukrainians. But judging by the fact that the distance from Bakhmut to Novoshakhtinsk is more than 200 kilometers, the occupier deserted. But no one paid attention to this anymore.

An even more “unique” case occurred with a Russian Army contract soldier from Tuva. The occupier, who was wounded in the war in Ukraine, received leave and came home – and immediately gathered with a friend for a barbecue.

A neighbor, with whom the contract worker had had a long conflict, suddenly stopped by, after which they went outside. There, the military man took out a knife, which he had purchased in occupied Lugansk, and hit the “offender” with it. Returning to his friends, he calmly told them to call an ambulance.

In court, the occupier was treated with understanding: the charge from attempted murder was reclassified to a more lenient charge (as in the case of Nikolin) – intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm. As a result, the occupier was given a suspended sentence of three and a half years with a probationary period of three years. Also, the convicted person must pay the victim 300 thousand rubles (about 90 thousand UAH) of moral damages.

“It was enough to say that he did not want to kill the victim. By the way, during the investigation he was not in a pre-trial detention center, but under a written undertaking not to leave the place,” writes the Russian Telegram channel VChK-OGPU.

And such cases are not isolated. Justice in Russian means leaving dangerous criminals free. And it doesn’t matter where exactly and who they will mock or kill – in Ukraine or Russia.

https://news.obozrevatel.com/russia/otmashka-na-terror-rossiyu-nakryila-novaya-volna-prestuplenij-osvoboditelej.htm?_gl=11nhban6_gaMTI1ODcwNjQxNC4xNzAwMjk2NDUx_ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTcwMzA1MTU5OS43My4xLjE3MDMwNTI3OTAuNjAuMC4w

