The fall of a 100-meter boiler pipe in Odessa: tens of thousands of people are left without heating

Larisa Kozovaya17:19, 27.11.23

The work of all boiler houses has been resumed, except for one, which supplies heat to residents of the Peresypsky district.

In Odessa, residents of the Peresypsky district are left without heating due to a serious accident. Due to bad weather, a 100-meter pipe fell at a high-power boiler house.

This was reported by the press service of the city mayor’s office with reference to the director of the public utility company Heat Supply of the City of Odessa. It is noted that now in Odessa 148 small and quarterly boiler houses are equipped with generators. District boiler houses, of which there are seven in the city, are technologically impossible to provide with generators due to their high power.

According to the director of the Heat Supply of the City of Odessa, Anna Pozdnyakova, to provide an alternative supply for these boiler houses, together with the Japanese government and UNDP, a project is being implemented to build four power plants based on gas piston units with a total capacity of 29.7 MW.

“Project documentation is now being developed, Odessa is awaiting the delivery of equipment. Unfortunately, construction will begin only next year. The operation of boiler houses requires not only the availability of electricity, but also a stable water supply. Due to difficult weather conditions and power outages, the powerful pumping stations of the Infoxvodokanal company “They worked unstably… As a result, the work of powerful regional boiler houses was forced to be suspended,” she emphasized.

According to her, today the work of all boiler houses has been resumed, except for one, which supplies heat to residents of the Peresypsky district. Due to heavy winds, part of the pipe was damaged.

“Currently, together with the State Emergency Service and construction companies, the rubble is being cleared, emergency work is being carried out. We are working non-stop, in shifts. According to experts, it is possible to start the boiler room. More detailed information will come later,” Pozdnyakova said.

Note that there are four districts in Odessa. More than 200 thousand people live in Peresypsky.

Boiler pipe falling in Odessa

During bad weather, due to strong winds in Odessa, a serious accident occurred at a high-power boiler house. A chimney more than 100 meters high fell. City officials said a damage assessment has begun.

Specialists have already begun emergency work. The mayor of the city, Gennady Trukhanov, promised to launch the boiler house as soon as possible.

The day before, due to bad weather and problems with power supply, interruptions in water supply arose in different parts of the city – due to power surges and power outages, pumping equipment is turned off every 10 minutes.

It was noted that the vast majority of pumping stations were switched to operation from generators, however, due to the significant power and technological features, a certain part of the stations cannot be switched to autonomous power supply.

