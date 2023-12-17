The dog, which swam to Odessa after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, found a new family in Poland (video)

Larisa Kozovaya15:40, 12/17/23

Boniface traveled from Odessa abroad in a separate compartment.

The dog, which “became famous” for the fact that after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station dam it was washed up by the current right up to the shores of the Odessa region, has found a new family in Poland. This was reported in the public organization“Animal SOS Odessa”.

Then the dog was removed from the pile of floating debris and thereby saved. The animal was named Boniface and a new family was found for him.

“A Christmas tale for Boniface from Kherson. When he floated on a raft in streams of water and debris, escaping from a terrible disaster after the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, he could not know that this was the beginning of a long road to a new life. Bonya, who miraculously escaped, is a dog from Kherson. He was lucky enough to meet many good people on his way,” animal activists said.

When the dog came to the volunteers, its health condition was depressed. She was treated in clinics and on an outpatient basis, examined, and prescribed rehabilitation courses.

“Bonechka spent several months in our Adoption Center and quickly won the hearts of both our volunteers and all guests with his wonderful character, charming smile, and trust in people,” note the volunteers.

They were looking for a new home for Bonnie, where he would be loved, and found a family for the animal in Poland. Animal rights activists told how they prepared the dog for the trip, how the future owners completed and paid for all the necessary documents, and purchased a train ticket for Boniface.

“Bonya even rode in a separate compartment,” the organization notes.

The volunteers were very worried about how the animal would survive the journey and how it would accept its new family, but now Boniface is already in Poland.

Animal rights activists released a video showing him walking in the park with his owners, sleeping on a soft blanket. It is clear that now he is “happy, relaxed and loved.”

“Each such story is a real miracle and magic for an animal that, from the darkness of uncertainty and sorrow, finds itself in a new life full of joy and love!” The most important thing is that anyone who sincerely loves animals and does everything possible and impossible for their happiness can create such a miracle!” – they emphasize in “Animal SOS Odessa”.

