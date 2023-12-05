The defenders of Ukraine sent another Su-24M of the invaders into eternal flight

Anastasia Gorbacheva19:19, 05.12.23

The plane was destroyed over the Black Sea near Zmeiny Island.

The Ukrainian military today, December 5, “grounded” an enemy plane. We are talking about the Russian Su-24M

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had any downed Russian aircraft to our credit! We’re correcting this situation! It looks like the cruiser Moskva will soon become an aircraft carrier! I’m glad to inform you about the destruction of a Russian Su-24M bomber in the area of ​​Zmeiny Island, which, under the cover of a Su-30SM fighter, tried to attack missile and bomb attack on the south of the Odessa region,” says the message of the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Nikolai Oleshchuk in the Telegram channel.

It is noted that thanks to the successful operation of the air command “South”, the Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile unit sent a Russian “drying aircraft” after the “Russian warship”.

