The Czech Republic will provide Ukraine with military equipment worth almost 5 billion euros, – Ministry of Defense of the country

Vadim Khludzinsky19:25, 12.12.23

The Czech Republic has already transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces a large batch of tanks in the amount of more than 60 units, about 20 self-propelled artillery units and Mi-24 helicopters.

The Czech Republic has issued licenses for commercial supplies of military equipment to Ukraine for a total amount of about 117 billion crowns (4.7 billion euros). Less than half of the projects already completed amount to about 51.2 billion crowns. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic , Jana Chernokhova, reports Radio Prague International .

The official noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the Czech Republic has supplied Ukraine with military equipment worth 6.2 billion crowns, including combat helicopters, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

According to Chernokhova, within the framework of the European Union mission for military assistance to Ukraine, approved last year during the Czech presidency of the Council of the European Union, about 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers have currently been trained in the Czech Republic.

Czech military assistance to Ukraine

The Czech Republic has published a list of weapons transferred to Ukraine . There are several “mysterious” items on this list that raise questions. In particular, it is not entirely clear what kind of tanks they were from 1968, if the T-72 began to be mass-produced only in 1974.

Military experts suggest that this list only includes what was transmitted through the Czech Ministry of Defense within the framework of intergovernmental contacts with Ukraine. For example, according to the calculations of the Oryx project, the Czech Republic was supposed to transfer about 100 units of T-72 tanks alone and up to 30 MLRS of various types.

UNIAN previously reported that the Czech Republic teamed up with Taiwan to help Ukraine . The Czech government’s commissioner for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Tomas Kopecny, praised Taipei as a “great ally.” In turn, Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Roy Lee said that assistance to Ukraine would expand to other areas to help restore normal life “as Ukraine approaches final victory.”

