Su-34 fighter bomber burns out completely at Russian airfield

4 JANUARY 2024
A Su-34 fighter-bomber has been burnt out completely at the Shagol airfield in Chelyabinsk, Russia, on the night of 3-4 January.
Source: a Ukrainska Pravda source in the security services
Quote: “We can confirm that the enemy aircraft has been completely burnt out.”
Details: The source said that it was a special operation carried out by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.
2 comments
Another job well done. As a reminder, this airfield is over a thousand miles away from Ukraine!
Lets go for the option drone………………………….