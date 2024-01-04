Su-34 fighter bomber burns out completely at Russian airfield

4 JANUARY 2024

SU-34 FIGHTER BOMBER. PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA

A Su-34 fighter-bomber has been burnt out completely at the Shagol airfield in Chelyabinsk, Russia, on the night of 3-4 January.

Source: a Ukrainska Pravda source in the security services

Quote: “We can confirm that the enemy aircraft has been completely burnt out.”

Details: The source said that it was a special operation carried out by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

