Strike on Kharkov: the number of victims has increased, the Russians killed an 8-year-old child

Tatiana Odnoletok, Inna Andalitskaya19:43, 01/23/24

There are already 8 people killed as a result of the attack in Kharkov.

In Kharkov, the body of a 21-year-old girl was found in the rubble of a destroyed house . This was announced by the head of the Kharkov regional state administration Oleg Sinegubov .

“Unfortunately, as a result of Russian strikes, another 21-year-old woman died. The body of the deceased is being released from the rubble of the house by rescuers,” he wrote on Telegram.

Sinegubov informs that a total of 6 people were killed as a result of the morning shelling of Kharkov.

Later, the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations reported that rescuers unblocked the body of a deceased woman from under the rubble of a destroyed high-rise building.

“In total, 7 people have already been killed as a result of the morning shelling of the city. Search operations continue,” the message says.

Updated: The body of a child was found under the rubble, said the head of the Kharkov Police Department Oleg Sinegubov.

“As of now, there are 8 dead,” he wrote.

The head of the investigation department of the Kharkiv State Police Department, Sergei Bolvinov , clarified that the body of an 8-year-old girl was pulled out from under the rubble.

“Most likely, this child is the daughter of a deceased woman who was found under the rubble earlier. Eight people have already died. Fifty-seven have been wounded. We continue checking to confirm the identities of the woman and girl, the rescue operation continues. Sincere condolences to the relatives of the victims,” he added .

Russian attack on Kharkov on January 23 – latest news

In Kharkov, an entire family was trapped under the rubble . At 12:30 p.m., the regional prosecutor’s office reported that in Kharkov the number of people killed as a result of shelling increased to five people (four women and one man), and the wounded to 46. Among the wounded were two children aged 10 and 12 years.

As you know, in the morning the invaders launched several attacks on the Kyiv and Saltovsky districts of the city. According to preliminary information, they were hit with X-22 missiles.

The occupiers hit exclusively civilian infrastructure: residential buildings were destroyed and civilian vehicles were destroyed.

According to the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, 30 residential buildings were damaged as a result of the Russian terrorist attack in Kharkov. Due to damage in 20 houses, the authorities were forced to turn off the heating, electricity was cut off in 14, and gas supply was cut off in 12. All relevant services continue to operate at arrival sites. People are provided with all the necessary assistance, including the deployment of three heating points.

It was also previously reported that in Kharkov a man was rescued from under the rubble of a destroyed house, but his wife and child were still somewhere there, in the ruins. Rescuers are looking for them.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...