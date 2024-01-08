Steve Bannon warns of ‘big fight’ in Republican party if Trump chooses ‘viper’ Nikki Haley as his running mate because she will ‘run it as prime minister like Dick Cheney’

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12919745/Steve-Bannon-warns-big-fight-Republican-party-Trump-chooses-viper-Nikki-Haley-running-mate-run-prime-minister-like-Dick-Cheney.html

The positions of Bannon on Russia and its genocidal war are well known because he speaks of it often:

Alexander Dugin and Steve Bannon’s Ideological Ties to Vladimir Putin’s Russia:

https://www.newsweek.com/2017/05/05/steve-bannon-donald-trump-jared-kushner-vladimir-putin-russia-fbi-mafia-584962.html

Top US conservatives pushing Russia’s spin on Ukraine war, experts say:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/dec/06/us-conservatives-pushing-russian-spin-ukraine-war

Putin Invaded Ukraine, and Steve Bannon Says That’s a Good Reason to Impeach Biden:

https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2022/02/biden-impeachment-ukraine-bannon-invasion/

How the American Right Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love Russia:

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/27/opinion/ukraine-putin-steve-bannon.html

Incredibly:

“Former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon argued that the U.S. should be supporting Russia as it invades Ukraine because Russia is more homophobic and transphobic than the U.S.”. :-

https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/02/steve-bannon-defends-russia-dont-pride-flags/

…

Like this: Like Loading...