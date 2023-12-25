Shoigu reported to Putin about the capture of Marinka near Donetsk

16:08, December 25, 2023Source:

TASS

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin about taking control of the city of Marinka in the Donetsk region.

According to Shoigu, the capture of Maryinka made it possible to significantly move the artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces away from Donetsk, and also gave Russian troops “additional opportunities for further actions in this direction.”

“Indeed, there are at least two positive effects here. The first is that we are moving enemy combat units away from Donetsk. Secondly, by breaking into this fortified area, which the enemy has been building since 2014, in fact, he has built a significant number of reinforced concrete fortifications and communication passages there, our troops get the opportunity to reach a wider operational space,” Putin replied.

The Ukrainian side did not comment on the situation in Marinka. Judging by recent photos and videos from the scene, Ukrainian troops may still be holding one block on the northwestern outskirts of the city.

Updated . The representative of the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Alexander Shtupun , said that it is “incorrect” to talk about the capture of Marinka by the Russian army. “The fighting for Marinka continues, now our military personnel remain within the administrative boundaries of Marinka. But the city was completely destroyed. However, it is incorrect to talk about the complete capture of Marinka,” he said.

