Scholz: Europe, US must send Putin signal that they not stop helping Ukraine

28.01.2024 18:45

Western assistance to Ukraine will not stop, but it should be increased, especially by the EU.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the congress of his Social Democratic Party on Sunday, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

“We want peace. Ukrainians want peace most of all. For this to happen, one thing is needed above all – a clear message to the Russian president that he should not expect that our European, but also American support for Ukraine will decrease,” Scholz said.

The Chancellor is convinced that Putin hopes that some miracle will happen and that his partners will leave Ukraine alone, which is why he is spending so many human lives and investing so much in a horrible and completely senseless war of aggression.

“If our message that we can ‘wait it out’ is wrong, then peace will come sooner than we can hope for today,” the Prime Minister said.

Given the ongoing debate in the United States about supporting Ukraine, the politician said “we are at a very crucial moment.” In Europe, many countries have announced military aid, but it is not enough. Germany has allocated more than 7 billion euros for military support in its budget for this year. “This is a lot of money, but at the same time, it is more than half of what the rest of the European countries are doing together,” the Prime Minister said.

Scholz reminded that he had called on his European colleagues to increase and expand their contributions. According to him, it should not be the case that Germany shoulders the entire burden, especially if the United States fails to quickly pass the relevant law.

“We stand by Ukraine,” the chancellor assured. He added that Germany is doing this in coordination with partners and allies, as it considers it wrong to act alone.

Russia’s ugly war is a great challenge for the whole world but above all for Europe, where the continent’s largest country by territory has attacked the second largest country to absorb it all or at least part of it, Scholz said. He emphasized the inadmissibility of the strong having the right to change borders by force and do whatever they want, regardless of international law.

Scholz emphasized that right-wing and left-wing populists are currently pursuing anti-European policies. Such parties are rising in many European countries, including Germany, he acknowledged.

“Nationalists act against national interests,” the Chancellor emphasized. He assured that Germany’s greatest interest is a strong EU, and as the most powerful state in this community (and the third in the world), Germany must ensure that the EU is strong.

As reported, the leader of the Liberal Party, Minister of Finance Christian Lindner, made the same call for increased assistance to Ukraine from European countries.

These days, all German parties are holding congresses to determine their candidates for the elections and their programs.

Photo: dpa

(C)UKRINFORM 2024

Like this: Like Loading...